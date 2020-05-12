Riverside and San Bernardino counties report more deaths; Ventura Reports Additional Cases

Riverside County health authorities announced 150 as of late affirmed cases and 12 additional passings, for a total of 5,189 cases and 217 death all over the country.

Of the 199 country citizens who stayed hospitalized with coronavirus on Monday, 74 were being dealt with in intensive care units, in spite of the fact that the area likewise detailed that 2,645 people had recouped from the virus.

San Bernardino County announced an extra 51 cases and one, with 3,015 cases and 115 deaths all over the country.

Ventura County announced that 12 new cases Monday, of 678 cases and 19 deaths. However, 458 have been recovered.

The county stated that 28 people were in hospitals, 11 of them are in ICU.

Starting Monday night, 73,149 Riverside County people had been screened, 31,784 San Bernardino county people had been screened, and 13,715 Ventura county residents had been screened.