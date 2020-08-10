Rivers’ career night helps Rockets down Kings By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters NBA: Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings



2/2

Austin Rivers scored 41 points off the bench, James Harden tallied 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 helps, and the Houston Rockets roared back from a slow start in their 129-112 triumph over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in The Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The Rockets (44-25) enhanced to 4-1 in the reboot while the Kings (29-41) were gotten rid of from playoff contention when the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76 ers earlier Sunday.

Houston played a 2nd successive video game without guard Russell Westbrook (best quad contusion), although Westbrook and guard Eric Gordon (left ankle sprain) are nearing a return. Rivers assisted make up for their lacks with his career high scoring, consisting of 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting prior to the intermission to assist the Rockets eliminate an early 13- point deficit.

Harden included 3 takes while Ben McLemore cracked in 20 points forHouston Robert Covington included a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds) with 3 takes as the Rockets kept their grasp on 4th location in the Western Conference standings, holding a one-game lead over Oklahoma City.

De’Aaron Fox …