Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Is PREGNANT – See Her Sweet Announcement!

Congratulations remain in order for Vanessa Morgan!

On Friday, the Riverdale star revealed by means of Instagram that she was anticipating her very first kid! And she struck us with a double whammy, likewise sharing the gender the very same day. It’s a.

Boy!

The mother- to- be– who learnt about her pregnancy in May, and is due in January 2021– revealed her doubts (listed below) about sharing the news openly, and likewise described why she’ll be keeping her kid’s upbringing on the more personal side:

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news.”

You do you, mother!!

See all the pictures and videos from the expose celebration, together with her complete statement (listed below):

As you’re most likely mindful, Miz Morgan got married to professional baseball gamer Michael Kopech previously this year. This is their very first kid together!

She likewise got on Twitter on Friday afternoon to thank fans for their well dreams:

Secrets out &#x 1f930; &#x 1f3fd; &#x 1f476; &#x 1f3fc; Thankyou a lot for all the sweet messages. I enjoy you men &#x 1f499; — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) July 24, 2020

Congrats once again !!

[Image via Vanessa Morgan/Instagram.]