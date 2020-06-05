Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Releases Apology to Vanessa Morgan

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has launched an apology to actress Vanessa Morgan.

Vanessa just lately opened up about getting used as a “sidekick nondimensional character” on the present.

Riverdale creator, author, and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has launched an apology within the wake of actress Vanessa Morgan opening up about racial inequality on the present’s set. Aguirre-Sacasa posted his assertion on Instagram, saying “We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color.” He continued, “Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it.”

Aguirre-Sacasa ended his assertion explaining that Riverdale’s writers have made a donation to Black Lives Matter, and added “We know where the work must happen for us. In the writer’s room.”

This content material is imported from Instagram. You could give you the option to discover the identical content material in one other format, or chances are you’ll give you the option to discover extra info, at their website online.

This assertion comes after Morgan tweeted that she was “Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick nondimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quiet anymore.”

This content material is imported from Twitter. You could give you the option to discover the identical content material in one other format, or chances are you’ll give you the option to discover extra info, at their website online.

Here’s to hoping Riverdale comes by means of with its promise to change.

This content material is created and maintained by a 3rd celebration, and imported onto this web page to assist customers present their electronic mail addresses. You could give you the option to discover extra details about this and comparable content material at piano.io

This commenting part is created and maintained by a 3rd celebration, and imported onto this web page. You could give you the option to discover extra info on their website online.