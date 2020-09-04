‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart sets record straight on quarantine ‘prisoner’ comments

“No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time,” Reinhart, 23, included a follow-up tweet. “I annoy myself having to speak up about this.”

‘RIVERDALE’ ACTRESS RECALLS TIME WHEN LUKE PERRY OFFERED TO CO-SIGN FOR HER CAR

Production of the series’ 4th season was interrupted due to the international spread of the coronavirus and the “Hustlers” co-star regreted in a current interview with Nylon that going back to the embeded in Canada makes her “feel like a prisoner,” considered that with health procedures in impact, she would not have the ability to leave Canada up until Christmas or after.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” she told the outlet. “Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

‘RIVERDALE’ STAR LILI REINHART SAYS CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONS ON SET MAKE HER FEEL ‘LIKE A PRISONER’

Reinhart’s very first break she’ll get after shooting recommences will be available in lateDec however prior to she can even draw back recording, she’ll need to quarantine in Vancouver for 2 weeks as a preventative measure.

” I really seem like a detainee, returning to work, due to the fact that I can not leaveCanada That does not feel great,” the actress confessed. “You can’t go house for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your household. No one can come see …