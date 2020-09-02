‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart says coronavirus precautions on set make her feel ‘like a prisoner’

In a recent interview with Nylon, Reinhart discussed the difficulties of returning to set.

LILI REINHART ‘REALLY DIDN’T’ WANT TO DO UNDERWEAR SCENE ON ‘RIVERDALE’: ‘I DON’T HAVE THE CW GIRL BODY’

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” she stated. “Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

As a precaution, Reinhart will have to quarantine for two weeks in Vancouver, where she’s required to stay until Christmas, which is the first break she’ll receive after shooting starts.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” the “Hustlers” actress confessed. “You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f–ked.”

Additionally, because she’ll have no breaks in shooting, the actress won’t be able to take on any other projects this year.

”I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,’”…