Riverdale Star KJ Apa Breaks Down In Tears After Pulling Shard Of Metal From His Eyeball (Video)

This video is crazy! So thankful there doesn’t appear to be any permanent damage!!!

KJ Apa, one of the stars of the hit CW series Riverdale, had a scary real-life experience on Monday when a small sliver of unidentified metal somehow got stuck inside his eyeball! And naturally, the 23-year-old New Zealand native thought the best thing to do was get in on camera and post it to social media. No, seriously…

The video opens up with Apa’s friend and celebrity hair stylist Jason Schneidman remarking how others can actually see the very small piece of metal stuck to the actor’s eyeball. WTF?! The two eventually get a Q-tip and Schneidman attempts to remove the obstruction, only to have Apa’s eye keep closing involuntarily, making it impossible to perform the impromptu move.

Eventually, Apa takes the Q-tip himself, walks right up to a mirror on the wall, and begins to fish around for the metal shard. Both he and Schneidman are pretty hesitant about the whole thing, with the celebrity hair guru at one point saying (below):

“Bro, I don’t think you should be doing that. I think you need a doctor to do it. I think the doctor should do that.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Apa appeared to agree with his pal in principle, but nevertheless kept toying with the frustrating situation. After another failed attempt, even the TV star began to show frustration, saying:

“I’m not trying to do that [remove the shard]. I’m not trying to do this right now. [But] I have to work tomorrow! It’s actually like punctured my eye!”

Oooof! We can seriously feel our blood pressure rising!!!

All’s well that ends well, though, because as you can see in the two-minute video (below), Apa actually manages to deftly pull out the painful metal piece with no apparent injuries. Just to warn you, the clip isn’t for the faint of heart:

WOW!!!! Talk about lucky…

The actor clearly knew it, too, because right there at the very end of the video you can see him break down emotionally and begin to burst into tears. Understandable! Things could’ve gone WAY worse than they did, and we’re just happy he appears to be completely OK.

It’s a lot to process! And anything involving the eyes is just… yeesh! We’re just glad it’s over safely, but also maybe KJ ought to go see an optometrist now too?! Just saying!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your take on this whole ordeal down in the comments (below)!