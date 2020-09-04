Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Goes Instagram Official With Her New BF – Look!

Camila Mendes simply took a huge action with her new male!

On Thursday, the Riverdale star required to Instagram to share a sweet PDA picture with her beau, Grayson Vaughan, and it could not be cuter.

Posing in front of what seems a personal aircraft, the professional photographer’s back is to the video camera while his GF plants a smooch on him. Take a search for yourself (listed below):

Aww!!

Though the set have actually been identified out together amidst the pandemic (above), this is the very first time we’re getting official verification of their love. As you’ll remember, the 26- year- old formerly dated her Riverdale co- star, Charles Melton, though they called it stops in late 2019 after more than a year together.

According to an E! News source at the time, they were merely wanting to concentrate on other things:

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves. They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

