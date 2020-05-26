Riverdale ‘s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Break Up After 3 Years of Dating

It’s over for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

The 27-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress have damaged up, in keeping with People and Page Six citing sources.

This is not the primary time the Riverdale couple has sparked break up hypothesis. As followers will recall, rumors began spreading that the dynamic duo called it quits final summer season. However, the Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper stars set the record straight upon the discharge of their W Magazine cowl story, telling followers, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids.” Reinhart then referred to Sprouse as her “boyfriend” throughout a September interview with Coveteur.

In addition, Sprouse fired again at “baseless accusations” linking him to Kaia Gerber in April. At the time, a supply advised E! News he and Reinhart had been social distancing individually however had been “still together.”

“Their relationship is always up and down,” the insider mentioned on the time, “but they do talk every day and care very much about one another.”

Reports of Sprouse and Reinhart’s romance first spread in July 2017. Still, they did not make their first red carpet appearance together till the 2018 Met Gala.

Over the years, the co-stars have continued to play coy concerning the standing of their relationship.

“We’re not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot,” Reinhart advised W Magazine final May. “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

2020 Celebrity Breakups

In truth, the Hustlers star mentioned it was Sprouse who recommended they hold their non-public life precisely that—non-public.

“At first, I didn’t want things private,” she advised W. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

But might a real-life break up impression their on-screen relationship?

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” Reinhart advised the publication. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s–t no one has to deal with.”

Neither Reinhart nor Sprouse has commented on the stories.

E! News has reached out to reps for remark.