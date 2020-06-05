‘Riverdale’ creator says show will ‘do better’ after actor criticizes underuse of black characters on screen

On Sunday, Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on “Riverdale,” wrote on social networking that she was “tired” of black characters and actors being “only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

She also expressed criticism for implies that portray black people as “thugs, dangerous or angry scary people” or use characters played by black actors as “side kick (sic) non dimensional characters to our white leads.”

“It starts with the media,” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who developed the series based on the Archie comics for the CW, on Friday apologized to Morgan and vowed to deal with the issue with action.