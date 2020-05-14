‘Riverdale’ creator reveals season 5 will feature a time jump

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” government producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa instructed the publication, including, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

The present’s fourth season was forced to end early because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the story line deliberate for then will now function the primary few episodes of the brand new season.

“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa instructed TVLine.