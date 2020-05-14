‘Riverdale’ creator reveals season 5 will feature a time jump

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” government producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa instructed the publication, including, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”
“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa instructed TVLine.
As for the precise ages the gang will be, the collection will skip the school years and feature the solid as younger adults.
Back in March, the present halted manufacturing resulting from a crew member present process analysis for the coronavirus.
“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19,” a rep for Warner Bros. instructed CNN on the time. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”