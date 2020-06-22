Rivals Rumble on the Roof of the World

By
Jasyson
-

Nuclear-armed Asian powers China and India have grown to be embroiled in a tense diplomatic and military standoff over disputed points along their mostly undemarcated, 3,500km (2,200-mile) Himalayan border. The first life-threatening border clash in significantly more than 40 years between the world’s two most populous nations on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead after fierce hand-to-hand combat.



