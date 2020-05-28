Rivalry between Annastacia Palaszcuk and Gladys Berejiklian amid coronavirus border closures

The New South Wales and Queensland premiers have a frosty relationship which might be leading to worries about border closures through the coronavirus catastrophe, insiders say.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and New South Wales’ Gladys Berejiklian’simply do not like every other’, a former political insider has told Australian Financial Review.

While many Australians have been left bewildered by the premiers seemingly turning the road map out of the COVID-19 pandemic into a’State of Origin-such as’ game of political brinkmanship, there’s actually a history of bad blood that goes back at least three years.

The relationship reportedly soured after Ms Palaszczuk blew up when Ms Berejiklian tried to speak before the other premiers at her first Council of Australian Government meeting after she took over leadership from Mike Baird in 2017.

Traditionally, after the prime minister speaks, premiers are given the opportunity to speak in order of seniority – beginning with the person who has been in office the longest.

When Ms Berejiklian reportedly attempted to jump the queue, she was brutally shot down by Ms Palaszczuk who said:’That’s how it works ‘.

Ms Palaszczuk, who has been in office since 2015, should have gone before her.

Of course, a spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk denied that the Queensland Premier had some strained relationships in authorities.

He stated she’d’good relationships with her interstate colleagues’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted both premiers for remark about the narrative.

The New South Wales pioneer has questioned Queensland’s border policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sunshine State was fast to lock the border to stem the spread of this deadly respiratory tract, and has signaled it might not reopen for vacationers until September.

Queensland is carrying a $769 million tourism earnings hit for each and every month it remains closed.

That signifies that the state government is on course to drop more than $2 billion whether it remains closed until September.

But Ms Palaszczuk formerly suggested she could open boundaries with countries who’ve eradicated or significantly decreased COVID-19 infections, although still maintaining limitations set up for New South Wales and Victoria.

She is confronting increased calls to completely reopen her nation by the July school vacations to inject much needed funds to the market.

‘It’s not good for the economy, particularly as we go into this next school holiday season. Those tourism businesses need that support,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

‘So those individual states, they’ll have to justify those decisions themselves because it wasn’t something that came out of national cabinet.’

Mr Morrison stated he’s never received medical information which indicated closing state boundaries are effective in beating the virus.

Traditionally following the prime minister speaks, premiers are given the chance to talk in order of seniority – starting with the individual that has been in office longest. Ms Berejiklian allegedly tried to jump the queue, and was told:’That’s not how it works here,’ by Ms Palaszczuk, who was in office because 2015

But he confessed nations had hunted their own medical guidance, also.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the country was reliant on tourism compared to others in Australia, and could hemorrhage cash.

‘Tourism businesses currently have no choice and no access to international visitors, and if we also leave them with no access to interstate visitors, then they’re going to be bleeding in terms of viability and job losses for a long time.’

In Despite this mounting strain, Annastacia Palaszczuk hit at Ms Berejiklian and stated Queenslanders won’t be’lectured to’ about opening their boundaries.

‘Let me be very clear, we are reviewing this every month. Nothing has changed,’ she explained.

‘We are not going to be lectured to by a state that has the highest number of cases in Australia.

‘If that you examine the national government’s road map, so they don’t speak about inter-state traveling until July if things are moving well.’