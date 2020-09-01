Rival powers jockey for the lead in hypersonic aircraft



Hypersonic aircraft will require brand-new engine innovation





“I’ve spent my career on things flying fast,” states Adam Dissel, who directs the United States operations of Reaction Engines.

This British company is building engines that can operate at dizzying speeds, under conditions that would melt existing jet engines.

The company wishes to reach hypersonic speed, beyond 5 times the speed of noise, around 4,000 miles per hour (6,400 km/h) or Mach 5.

The concept is to develop a high-speed guest transportation by the 2030s. “It doesn’t have to go at Mach 5. It can be Mach 4.5 which is easier physics,” statesMr Dissel

At those type of speeds you might fly from London to Sydney in 4 hours or Los Angeles to Tokyo in 2 hours.

However, the majority of research study into hypersonic flight is not for civil air travel. It stems from the military, where there’s been a burst of activity in current years.

‘Zoo of systems’

James Acton is a UK physicist who worksfor the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington Surveying the efforts of the …