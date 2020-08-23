Ritah Kivumbi shines, Sarah Micheal scores as Hammarby hold Mallbackens

The African stars’ effort was definitive as the Conny Johansson group protected a draw versus their visitors on Saturday

Rita Kivumbi starred and Sarah Micheal scored an objective as Mallbackens were held to a 1-1 draw by Hammarby in Saturday’s Elitettan video game.

Uganda’s Kivumbi made her 10th getaway for Mallbackens in this project, while Nigeria’s Micheal was on her seventh look.

Mallbackens entered into the contest with the mission of going back to winning methods following a 1-0 defeat at Jitex recently, while Hammarby intended to extend their unbeaten go to 11 video games.

Despite Hammarby’s edge in the very first half, Mallbackens had the very first opportunity when the Ugandan won a charge however Frida Brostrom stopped working to transform from the area for the hosts in the seventh minute.

Kivumbi came close once again to break the deadlock however her effort went large prior to Micheal got another opportunity and she remarkably fired the hosts ahead 9 minutes from the half-time break.

After the break, Micheal almost doubled the lead however she shot large with just the goalkeeper to beat in the 59th minute and still came close for Johansson’s women 6 minutes later on.

With Mallbackens stopping working to reconcile their possibilities, the visitors levelled matters through June Pedersen in the 72nd minute and hung on to prevent a defeat at Strandvallen.

Kivumbi …