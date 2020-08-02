Rita Ora shares topless photos taken after she ‘gets bored’ sunbathing

As Ora covers her chest in the photos, she provides fans a sultry appearance and displays her damp blonde hair, gold precious jewelry, vibrant fingernails and in-depth tattoos.

“Sunbathing series. Starts now….” she composed in the caption. “Who else gets bored when sunbathing?”

The photos left fans gobsmacked.

“Stunning!” one enthused.

“A whole queen,” stated another.

A 3rd included: “Gorgeous Rita!”

Never one to avoid flaunting her figure, Ora has actually published a number of exposing snaps on Instagram, making headlines back in May for strutting her stuff in a barely-there bikini.

The “Let You Love Me” vocalist published 3 sultry selfies in which she flaunts her figure in a teeny-tiny green bikini Ora equipped with layered lockets and stacked bracelets as she crossed her arms in front of her chest.

On complete screen were her many tattoos that consist of 2 on her hips, 2 on her ribcage, one on her wrist and one over the elbow.

During an interview with iHeartRadio in 2017, Ora exposed at the time she had 28 tattoos.

The star on her left hip was the artist’s very first tattoo.

