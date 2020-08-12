Rita Ora Accused Of Blackfishing After Fans Realize She’s White

Rita Ora is white, however obviously nobody ever informed her hair stylist– or her fans, for that matter!

Now, after a viral tweet advised everybody that both of the vocalist’s moms and dads are white, fans are implicating the 29- year-old of “blackfishing” since of her fondness for rocking traditionally Black hairdos– something we have actually familiarized as cultural appropriation.

The Twitter user connected a photo of Ora with her moms and dads along with images of the vocalist with doubtful hairdos and composed:

“Finding out rita ora isn’t black at all and both of her parents are white albanians is so trippy. the girls BEEN blackfishing.”

For those who do not understand (and there are obviously a great deal of you), the Black Widow hitmaker’s household is from Kosovo, a self-declared independent nation in the Balkan Peninsula comprised mostly of Albanian and Serbian individuals.

Ora, for her part, has actually constantly been in advance about her white European heritage. In a 2016 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the constantly frank Wendy Williams informed her directly:

“I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that!”

To which she responded:

“Everybody usually does. I might as well be. But no, I’m Albanian.”

Might too be, huh? The really …