Risk of violence grows in Myanmar as protesters remain defiant

Anti-coup protests grow bigger and more committed in Myanmar despite gunfire and military tanks on the streets. But as tensions rise between the two sides, United Nations official warns of the possibility of a bloodbath. CNN’s Paula Hancocks and Clarissa Ward report.
