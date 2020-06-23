Risk of catching the coronavirus from eating meat is ‘very low’, Sir Patrick Vallance says

The risk of catching the coronavirus from eating meat is ‘very low’, Sir Patrick Vallance assured Britons today after a third food factory in Wales was hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Number 10’s chief scientific adviser said food safety officials who looked ‘carefully’ at whether meat is a vector ruled the risk was slim.

Dismissing fears of contaminated meat in tonight’s Downing Street press conference, that he said: ‘The meat it self is perhaps not the issue but the environment by which this happens is.’

Sir Patrick added that the virus ‘prefers’ cold places such as for instance meat-processing plants, which are often chilled to preserve them.

He added it can be ‘difficult’ to keep workers separated in cramped factories and communal areas, and warned staff may need to speak loudly — which studies have suggested can spread the virus.

Fears over meat were raised again today after Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething today confirmed a Covid-19 outbreak had broken out at a meat processing plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

At least 34 individuals have tested positive at the plant run by Kepak, with eight of them discovered this month. Mr Gething said the ‘small cluster’ had been investigated.

It comes as the whole island of Anglesey — home to 70,000 people — faces the threat of an area lockdown after having a chicken factory shut down because 158 staff tested positive for Covid-19. Another outbreak at a food plant in Wrexham saw at the least 70 people test positive.

Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething confirmed there was a ‘cluster’ of coronavirus cases at the Kepak meat processing factory in Merthyr Tydfil (pictured)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about the cluster of outbreaks at meat-processing factories in tonight’s Downing Street press conference.

He said: ‘It is a very good question that has show up several times with me today. We know of this kind of issue with meat-processing factories.’

Sir Patrick said: ‘The Food Standards Agency has looked carefully at whether meat is a vector for transmitting and the risk there is thought to be really low.

‘So the meat itself is not the issue but the environmental in which this takes place is. There are several features, perhaps, about meat-processing factories.

‘They’re cold and we know the virus prefers it in the cold, often difficult in keeping people separated so there’s that whole problem of proximity.’

He added: ‘They’re often loud so folks are speaking quite loudly and there are places people huddles to go and have their coffees, and so forth, so they infect each other.’

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: ‘Meat-packing factories, abattoirs and food-processing and packing areas have generated several outbreaks around the world and, therefore, are an area where we’ll need to take the mitigation efforts particularly seriously.’

No evidence yet exists to exhibit people can catch Covid-19 from contaminated food — even though the pandemic is thought to have originated in a conventional wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Scientists remain baffled as to how the virus, called SARS-CoV-2, jumped to humans. It has been linked to bats, pangolins and snakes.

But locals at the Huanan market could buy their meat ‘warm’, meaning it had been slaughtered just moment prior. Viruses can jump between species through getting into close experience of one another.

Some infectious disease experts say the packaging of meat is the bigger threat of spreading Covid-19, with the virus proven to survive on surfaces for days.

Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told Forbes that the virus is more likely to have died by the time meat makes it to consumers.

Health chiefs urge visitors to cook all meat thoroughly to ensure any pathogens are killed off, with studies showing similar coronaviruses can die when cooked at 165F (74C) or higher.

Mr Gething, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, said this afternoon that there was a ‘developing situation’ in North Wales.

He said: ‘We have two confirmed coronavirus outbreaks, centred on two meat and food processing plants- one on Anglesey and something in Wrexham.

‘In addition, there is a tiny cluster of cases at a meat processing plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

‘I want to restate, that at the moment, there is no evidence of wider community transmission beyond these plants.’

He said that all the cases which were found to date in the area have already been linked straight to the factory, suggesting transmission has not caused it to be into the community.

Wales has its own ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ system that works the same way as test and trace in England.

Wales’s Firs Minister, Mark Drakeford, yesterday said the country could generate its first local lockdown on Anglesey amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the 2 Sisters chicken factory.

Nearly 160 staff tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the plant being closed and 560 staff and their own families being sent into self-isolation.

Meanwhile a separate outbreak has been confirmed at Rowan Foods in Wrexham in the north of the country.

Mr Gething today said he wished to reassure the public that cases of coronavirus are often falling across Wales.

‘We have observed fewer than 100 cases daily in the first couple weeks of June,’ he said.

‘There has been an increase over the week-end, which is probably related to these outbreaks.

‘These outbreaks reinforce the need for all of us to continue to take coronavirus very seriously – it hasn’t gone away. There is no room for complacency.’

Outbreaks in meat processing plants may actually have become more widespread in recent weeks, with Germany and the United States also reporting them.

Experts say they truly are particularly at an increased risk of virus outbreaks, partly because of the wintery conditions included.

