Rising water levels in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley threaten jobs and wildlife

In Kenya, rising water levels in lakes along the Great Rift Valley have actually required countless individuals from their houses.

It follows serious flooding after months of uncommonly heavy rain, which advocates state has actually been worsened by unlawful logging.

Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria, as soon as 20km (12.5 miles) apart, are now so close together that there are worries they might pollute each other, threatening wildlife and incomes still even more.

Video by Joe Inwood and Ferdinand Omondi