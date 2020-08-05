Rising teen activist killed in shooting in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO– Friends of 17- year-old Caleb Reed stated Monday they can’t picture why anybody would murder the rising young activist, who was shot and killed Friday in West RogersPark

Police have actually not made any arrests in this case, and his pals state they can’t understand why anybody would shoot Reed.

“He was determined to let everyone know that black and brown youth mental health is so important,” stated Meyiya Coleman, VOYCE. “He was a really, really awesome kid.”

Meyiya Coleman keeps in mind 17- year-old Caleb Reed as a shy person who was initially presented to Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, much better called the VOYCE Project by his sweetheart. It rapidly became his enthusiasm.

Reed will be a senior at Mather High School, and very first got interested in advocacy after he was detained his sophomore year for not having his ID on him at a school basketball video game. He sat in the police headquarters for 6 hours.

Reed discussed it throughout an interview back in June, requiring Chicago Public Schools to end its agreement with Chicago cops.

“They label us as dangerous because we are misunderstood, from the color of our skin,” Reed stated.

Reed was discovered shot in the head Friday afternoon on the 1900 block of West Granville, and was hurried to the health center however passed away 2 …