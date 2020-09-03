Rising euro stokes ECB worries over falling prices

The euro’s rise is worrying top policymakers at the European Central Bank, who warn that if the currency keeps appreciating it will weigh on exports, drag down prices and intensify pressure for more monetary stimulus.

Several members of the ECB’s governing council told the Financial Times that the euro’s rise against the US dollar and many other currencies risks holding back the eurozone’s economic recovery. The council meets next week to discuss monetary policy.

“In the last few weeks there has been an appreciation of the euro, which is always worrisome when you have weak demand, especially as the euro area is the most open economy in the world and unusually dependent on global demand,” said one council member.

The council member said the US Federal Reserve’s shift last week to a more dovish average inflation target has driven the euro higher against the dollar and added to the pressure on the ECB to respond with its own strategy review, which it aims to finish next year.

“The problem is that the Fed has already decided and so the market may interpret interest rates as being structurally higher in the euro area, which could lead to a further appreciation of the euro,” they said.

The euro rose this week close to all-time highs against a trade-weighted basket of…