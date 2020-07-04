Rishi Sunak’s handling of pandemic sees him trounce Boris Johnson in Covid-19 poll

Rishi Sunak’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis has seen his personal poll ratings surge ahead of every member of the Government – including Boris Johnson.

The findings, in a special poll for today’s Mail on Sunday, come ahead of an important speech by the Chancellor on Wednesday in which he will put down his arrange for Britain’s post-Covid economic recovery.

His ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ package follows last week’s ‘build, build, build’ speech from the Prime Minister promising billions of pounds for major developments.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured)’s plan for Britain’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to his surge in popularity between the British people

An exclusive poll for the Mail on Sunday (pictured) shows Mr Sunak is popular than every member of Government

Mr Sunak’s composed performances in the Commons and at the special Covid press conferences, as that he set out his emergency packages of economic support, have earned him an approval rating in the Deltapoll survey of plus 41, compared with plus eight for Health Secretary Matt Hancock and just plus two for Mr Johnson.

The boost which Mr Sunak gives to the Government’s ratings are also clear from the truth that while Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer beats Mr Johnson by 12 points in rankings of leadership ability, when voters are asked who they prefer – Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak versus Sir Keir and his Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds, the Tory pair, on 48, prevail over the Labour duo’s 31.

Mr Sunak’s high personal ratings also look like a vindication of his ‘hawkish’ stance on the lockdown.

He has consistently argued for the mitigation of the economic damage wrought by Covid-19 against the ‘doves’, led by Mr Hancock, who have prioritised the protection of the NHS through strict social distancing measures.

Tory MPs have detected an ever-increasing independence and self-confidence on the part of Mr Sunak, fanning talk he’s already positioning himself for a run at the party leadership if it falls vacant.

Among the policies being announced by Mr Sunak on Wednesday would have been a near-doubling in the number of ‘work coaches’ in job centres to 27,000, at a high price to the taxpayer of £800 million.

Mr Johnson’s speech was well-received, supported by 72 percent of respondents. A total of 50 percent said they expected the infrastructure splurge to make their lives better, with just 9 percent expecting it to make it worse.

Mr Sunak (pictured left) can also be believed to be popular amongst the UK population than Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right)

However, more individuals oppose the moves yesterday to flake out the restrictions on pubs and restaurants opening – 46 percent – than support – 40 percent. An overwhelming proportion also fear people will react irresponsibly: 66 per cent, to just 26 per cent who anticipate responsible behaviour.

The local lockdown in Leicester is heavily supported, with more than three quarters – 76 per cent – believing it’s the right move to make.

Half of all respondents support the full re-opening of schools in September, with just 8 percent wanting it delayed until October.

The relaxation of quarantine measures for British visitors returning to the united kingdom is unlikely to result in a surge in foreign holidays, however.

Just 9 per cent are organizing a holiday abroad, with 46 per cent perhaps not expecting to vacation this summer.

The poll also revealed just 9 percent of British people are planning for a holiday abroad this summer, with 46 percent not looking to travel amid coronavirus fears

Mr Johnson also loses out to Sir Keir in terms of physical fitness: following the 56-year-old Prime Minister performed press-ups throughout an interview in last week’s Mail on Sunday, Sir Keir, 57, jokingly challenged him to a press-up competition.

When people are asked who they think would win this type of challenge, 45 per cent right back Sir Keir, compared with 25 per cent who think Mr Johnson would triumph.

Joe Twyman, of Deltapoll, said: ‘During the height of the pandemic a large proportion of the British public were supportive of what Boris Johnson was taking.

‘Now Britons are divided over whether more recent changes are the right thing to do. A great deal will depend on what happens with the virus, but it is clear the Prime Minister can no longer take support from the majority for granted.’

Deltapoll interviewed 1,549 British adults online between July 2 and 3. The data has been weighted to be representative of the British adult population in general.