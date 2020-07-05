Rishi Sunak urged to give EVERY Briton a £500 voucher to be used in shops, hospitality and tourism

A think tank has said that every family should be given £500 per adult, and £250 per son or daughter worth of shopping vouchers in a bid to boost struggling high streets.

The Resolution Foundation has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer £30 billion to get high streets back on the feet after months of struggles.

The vouchers proposed by the think tank would be valid for a year in areas including face-to-face retail, tourism and hospitality, The Mirror has reported.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) has been asked to offer £30 billion in vouchers to UK families to help boost high streets

The foundation says such a policy would boost demand on the high street in turn, help firms and workers.

‘A voucher for only these sectors would support the firms that need help most,’ Resolution’s James Smith said, according to The Mirror.

The proposal to increase the economy come as Britain saw the initial signs of the predicted jobs collapse, with more than 12,000 axed in the space of 24 hours.

Businesses and unions are afraid that redundancies in the UK will accelerate since the Government scales down its furlough scheme.

The Chancellor is under pressure from the hardest hit sectors to extend the scheme ahead of his financial statement on Wednesday.

Currently, the scheme is paying for up to 80 percent of 12 million people’s salaries and has recently cost £25 billion.

Rishi Sunak’s handling of pandemic sees him trounce Boris Johnson in Covid-19 poll – as that he prepares for a ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ pledge

Rishi Sunak’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis has seen his personal poll ratings surge in front of every person in the Government – including Boris Johnson.

The findings, in an exclusive poll for today’s Mail on Sunday, come ahead of a major speech by the Chancellor on Wednesday in which he’ll set out his plan for Britain’s post-Covid economic recovery.

His ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ package follows last week’s ‘build, build, build’ speech from the Prime Minister promising vast amounts of pounds for major developments.

An exclusive poll for the Mail on Sunday (pictured) shows Mr Sunak is popular than every member of Government

Mr Sunak’s composed performances in the Commons and at the special Covid press conferences, as he put down his emergency packages of economic support, have earned him an approval rating in the Deltapoll survey of plus 41, weighed against plus eight for Health Secretary Matt Hancock and just plus two for Mr Johnson.

The boost which Mr Sunak gives to the Government’s ratings will also be clear from the fact that while Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer beats Mr Johnson by 12 points in rankings of leadership ability, when voters are asked who they prefer – Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak versus Sir Keir and his Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds, the Tory pair, on 48, prevail on the Labour duo’s 31.

Mr Sunak’s high personal ratings also appear to be a vindication of his ‘hawkish’ stance on the lockdown.

He has consistently argued for the mitigation of the economic damage wrought by Covid-19 from the ‘doves’, light emitting diode by Mr Hancock, that have prioritised the protection of the NHS through strict social distancing measures.

Tory MPs have detected an increasing independence and self-confidence on the part of Mr Sunak, fanning talk he could be already positioning himself for a run at the party leadership if it falls vacant.

Among the policies being announced by Mr Sunak on Wednesday will be a near-doubling in the number of ‘work coaches’ in job centres to 27,000, at a cost to the taxpayer of £800 million.

Mr Johnson’s speech was well-received, supported by 72 per cent of respondents. A complete of 50 % said they expected the infrastructure splurge to make their lives better, with just 9 per cent expecting it to allow it to be worse.

Mr Sunak (pictured left) can also be believed to be popular amongst the UK population than Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right)

However, more folks oppose the moves yesterday to curl up the restrictions on pubs and restaurants opening – 46 % – than support – 40 %. An overwhelming proportion also fear the general public will react irresponsibly: 66 per cent, to just 26 per cent who anticipate responsible behaviour.

The local lockdown in Leicester is heavily supported, with more than three quarters – 76 per cent – believing it’s the right thing to do.

Half of all respondents support the total re-opening of schools in September, with just 8 per cent wanting it delayed until October.

The relaxation of quarantine measures for British visitors returning to the united kingdom is unlikely to cause a surge in foreign holidays, however.

Just 9 percent are planning a holiday abroad, with 46 per cent perhaps not expecting to take a trip come july 1st.

Mr Johnson also loses out to Sir Keir in terms of health and fitness: after the 56-year-old Prime Minister performed press-ups during an interview in last week’s Mail on Sunday, Sir Keir, 57, jokingly challenged him to a press-up competition.

When individuals are asked who they think would win such a challenge, 45 per cent right back Sir Keir, compared with 25 per cent who think Mr Johnson would triumph.

Joe Twyman, of Deltapoll, said: ‘During the height of the pandemic a large proportion of the British public were supportive of the actions Boris Johnson was taking.

‘Now Britons are divided over whether more recent changes are the right thing to do. A great deal will depend on what happens with the virus, but it is clear the Prime Minister can no longer take support from the majority for granted.’

Deltapoll interviewed 1,549 British adults on line between July 2 and 3. The data has been weighted to be representative of the British adult populace as a whole.