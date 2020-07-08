Rishi Sunak unveils ‘eat out to help out’ discount scheme

Everyone over the UK will have the ability to get half price restaurant meals in the month of August within Rishi Sunak’s plans to save the struggling hospitality sector.

The Chancellor today used his mini-Budget to announce an unprecedented ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme.

It will allow people visiting participating businesses from Monday to Wednesday to get their food at a discounted rate of up to 50 per cent with firms then claiming straight back the money from the Government.

The discount will undoubtedly be capped at £10 per person and it’ll also apply to young ones.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak also announced a temporary VAT cut from 20 % to five per cent for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Chancellor said: ‘The final measure I am announcing today never been tried in the UK before.

‘This moment is exclusive. We need to be creative. So to get customers back to restaurants, cafes and pubs and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them, I could announce today that for the month of August we will give everyone in the united kingdom an Eat Out To Help Out discount.

‘Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday will undoubtedly be 50 % off up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children.

‘Businesses will be needing to register and can achieve this through a simple website open next Monday.

‘Each week in August organizations can then claim the money straight back with the funds inside their bank account within five business days.’

He said: ‘At as soon as VAT on hospitality and tourism is charged at 20 % so I are determined for another six months to cut VAT on food, accommodation and attractions.

‘Eat in or hot takeaway food from restaurants, cafes and pubs, accommodation in hotels, B&Bs, camp web sites and caravan sites.

‘Attractions like cinemas, theme parks and zoos. All these and much more will see VAT reduced from next Wednesday until January 12 from 20 % to five per cent.

‘This is really a £4billion catalyst for the hospitality and tourism sectors, benefiting over 150,000 businesses and consumers every where, all helping to protect 2.4 million jobs.’