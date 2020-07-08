Rishi Sunak promises £1,000 for EVERY worker brought back from furlough

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today pledged to pay a £1,000 ‘jobs retention bonus’ to businesses for every person they bring back to work after being put on furlough through lockdown.

The Chancellor broke with tradition by announcing a surprise policy in the beginning his Commons statement as experts warned that a ‘tsunami’ of redundancies will follow if the scheme leads to October.

The £1,000-per-person pledge will cost £9billion and is part of Mr Sunak’s pledge to keep as many folks in are possible following the pandemic tipped the UK in to recession.

Unemployment reaches around four per cent however, many fear it might reach 10 per cent without help from the Treasury.

Explaining the new bonus scheme, Rishi Sunak told the Commons: ‘If you’re an employer and you bring back a person who was furloughed – and continuously utilize them through to January – we’ll pay you a £1,000 bonus per employee.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pictured today, pledged to £1,000 to businesses for every person they bring back to work after being put on furlough through lockdown

‘Its vital people aren’t just returning for the sake of it – they have to be doing decent work. So for businesses to have the bonus, the employee must be paid at least £520 on average, in each month from November to the end of January – the equivalent of the reduced earnings limit in national insurance.’

The Chancellor said if employers bring back all nine million people who have been on furlough then it will be a £9 billion policy.

He added: ‘Our message to business is clear: in the event that you stand by your workers, we shall stand by you.’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the the second phase of the Government’s plan is about jobs, with the 3rd phase dedicated to rebuilding.

He added he will make a Budget and spending review in the autumn.

Mr Sunak said the furlough scheme ‘cannot and really should not carry on forever’, telling MPs: ‘I know that when furlough ends it will be a hard moment. I’m also sure if I say the scheme must end up in October, critics will say it should end up in November.

‘If I say it will end in November, critics will say December. But the simple truth is: calling for endless extensions to the furlough is simply as irresponsible because it would have been, back in June, to get rid of the scheme overnight. We have to be honest.’

He went on in the Commons: ‘Leaving the furlough scheme open forever gives people false hope that it’s going to always be possible to return to the jobs they had before.

‘And the longer people are on furlough, the much more likely it is their skills could fade, and they’ll find it harder to get new opportunities. It is in no-one’s long haul interests for the scheme to continue forever – least of all those trapped in a job that may only exist because of Government subsidy.’

He said the ‘jobs retention bonus’ will reward and incentivise employers who bring furloughed staff back.