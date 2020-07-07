Rishi Sunak poses with £180 ‘smart’ mug for mini-Budget photo

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered a modern twist on the traditional pre-Budget photograph today as that he posed with his £180 ‘smart’ mug.

Mr Sunak’s recent predecessors in Number 11 were all snapped your day before they delivered a huge financial address.

Philip Hammond was memorably pictured drinking a cup of tea back 2018 while George Osborne tweeted an image in 2013 of him eating a burger and chips as that he prepared.

But Mr Sunak, 40, showed off his expensive tastes as he prepares to splash the bucks tomorrow.

He was photographed overlooking his mini-Budget plans with a Ember Travel Mug displayed prominently on his desk.

The mug, which currently sells on line for £180, keeps drinks warm for three hours.

More than that, a smart phone app allows the user to create the exact temperature they want their beverage to be kept at.

The mug, which uses an electronic ‘charging coaster’, was reportedly a Christmas gift from his wife.

However, while Mr Sunak may favour a pricey cup of tea, his lunch tastes appear to be notably cheaper.

An empty Tupperware container is pictured just behind the mug with the Chancellor thought to bring in their own packed lunch to work every day.

Mr Sunak will tomorrow set out his plans for the UK economy as that he tries to steer the nation from the coronavirus crisis.

The centrepiece of his mini-Budget is anticipated to be a pledge to reduce stamp duty so that you can give a boost to the housing market.

It was originally thought Mr Sunak would announce the move and then wait to implement it before autumn.

But it really is now expected that the cut will undoubtedly be rolled out immediately following warnings that a delay could cause sales to grind to a halt as people would wait for the discount.

Treasury officials have been taking a look at a temporary six-month escalation in the stamp duty threshold from the existing level of £125,000 to an amount between £300,000 and £500,000 to stimulate demand.

Other announcements are anticipated to include £2 billion for homeowners to invest on better insulating their homes and £1 billion to make schools and hospitals greener.

Mr Sunak is under mounting pressure to announce a fresh wave of financial support for British companies as many sectors of the economy continue steadily to struggle.