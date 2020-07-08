Rishi Sunak pledges £2billion to create ‘hundreds of thousands’ of new jobs for 16-24 year olds

Rishi Sunak today pledged £2 billion to fund the creation of a wave of new jobs for teenagers as that he said the united kingdom cannot afford a lost generation because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Chancellor announced the creation of a Kickstart Scheme which will see cash used to create ‘hundreds of thousands’ of ‘high quality’ six month work placements.

They will be aimed specifically at people aged 16 to 24 that are on Universal Credit and therefore are deemed to be in danger of long-term unemployment.

The Government will effortlessly cover 100 per cent of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week.

It will even cover the employer’s National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolment contributions in a bid to persuade businesses to create new roles.

Mr Sunak told MPs the coronavirus crisis had hit people under the age of 25 particularly hard because they are two and half times as likely as other workers to be used in a sector that has been closed during lockdown.

Rishi Sunak, pictured in Downing Street this morning, today announced the creation of the Kickstart Scheme to create new jobs for teenagers

He said: ‘We cannot lose this generation, so today, I am announcing the Kickstart Scheme.

‘A new programme to give hundreds of thousands of young people, in every region and nation of Britain, the best possible chance of getting on and getting a job.

‘The Kickstart Scheme will directly pay employers to create new jobs for any 16 to 24-year-old in danger of long-term unemployment.

‘These will soon be new jobs – with the funding conditional on the firm proving these jobs are additional.

‘These will be decent jobs – with the absolute minimum of 25 hours weekly paid at the least the National Minimum Wage.

‘And they will be high quality jobs – with employers providing Kickstarters with training and support to look for a permanent job.’

The total cost of the scheme per individual is probably to be approximately £6,500 – the cost of the wages for half a year and a quantity to cover admin.

The Kickstart scheme will open to applications from next month.

Ministers hope the first alleged ‘Kickstarters’ will soon be in their new jobs by this autumn.

Mr Sunak hinted that the scheme might be extended later on as that he said the £2 billion allocated was an ‘initial’ amount.

The Government is not imposing a cap on the amount of work placements it’s going to fund.

Mr Sunak also announced plans to pay employers to create new apprenticeships over the next six months.

Firms will soon be handed £2,000 for every apprentice that they hire.

A new bonus worth £1,500 is likewise implemented which is paid to businesses to hire apprentices aged 25 and over.