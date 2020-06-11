Rishi Sunak BACKS easing two metre rule amid Tory pressure on PM

Rishi Sunak has heaped pressure on Boris Johnson to ease the two-metre social distancing rule amid an important Tory revolt.

The Chancellor indicated his support for loosening the guidelines as he answered questions from Conservative MPs last night.

Mr Sunak highlighted warnings from business about the dire consequences of the limit, and described dozens of countries have already relaxed it to 1 metre. He said that he was ‘sympathetic’ to concerns that sectors of the economy can not get up and running before situation changes.

The intervention came amid signs that the PM is getting ready to shift on the crucial issue, with Downing Street sources saying that he ‘instinctively’ desires to free up business but fears a second peak. It is understood other Cabinet ministers are pushing for an overhaul soon.

MPs and organizations warn that keeping the restriction in position could sink tens of thousands of organizations. Campaigners say it stops schools reopening properly while pubs and restaurants fear going bust.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured visiting a John Lewis store in London yesterday) indicated his support for loosening the principles as that he answered questions from Conservative MPs

The World Health Organisation recommends a one-metre restriction – guidance accompanied by countries such as for instance France, Denmark and Singapore.

However, most of the government’s scientific advisers are thought to want to adhere to two metres until infections fall further.

Mr Sunak held a 90 minute session with the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers yesterday where he could be said to have backed calls to slash the two-metre rule. He warned that 3.5million jobs could possibly be lost unless people start going back to shops, in line with the Times.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Damian Green insisted other countries had managed safely with one metre.

‘I would combine it with much greater mask-wearing,’ that he said. ‘If we do not do this it will likely be the end for a lot of pubs and restaurants.’

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, said: ‘The number 1 and single most important priority to unlock the economy is getting the exact distance down to one metre.

‘The big difference between one and two metres could be the difference between opening the economy precisely and seeing it bump along in the bottom without being in a position to bounce straight back. The hospitality sector simply can’t earn an income at two metres.

‘It’s restrictive at one metre but at least they could come near to making it work. And you can’t really run public transport precisely at two metres.’

The British Retail Consortium said many shops will be unable to earn money under a two-metre rule, while the British Coffee Association said one metre would make operations for coffee shops ‘more manageable’.

The intervention came amid signs Boris Johnson is getting ready to shift on the crucial issue, with Downing Street sources saying that he ‘instinctively’ desires to free up business but fears a second peak

Professor Robert Dingwall, a leading person in the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, said: ‘I have been arguing for several weeks in support of reducing the physical distancing requirements from two metres to 1 metre.

‘There is good evidence from the physical sciences that any difference in risk between these distances is minimal – and that one metre still leaves a safety margin.

‘Indeed you can find situations by which it could probably safely be reduced if contacts are relatively brief or indirect.

‘Moving to one metre would allow four times as many individuals into any given space, contributing greatly to the re-opening of schools and the general revival of economic activity.’

Campaigners have warned that delay in relaxing the limit could thwart Mr Johnson’s drive to reopen schools fully by September.

The more schools that open, the more parents can go out to work.