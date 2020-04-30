Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s Romantic Hero Dies At 67

Rishi Kapoor, the veteran Bollywood actor, known for romantic roles, has passed away of cancer at the age of 67.

He was in the of the Kapoor acting tradition which has since quite a while ago controlled Bollywood, the Hindi film industry.

The actor made a massive sparkle in 1973 with his first lead job in Bobby – a high school romantic tale.

He played the sentimental lead in many movies for more than 20 years when he made a fruitful chance to character jobs.

Rishi Kapoor first appeared as a kid actor in 1970 in his dad Raj Kapoor’s film, Mera Naam Joker.

Some of his movies during the 80s and 90s – Khel Mein, Karz, and Chandni – became huge film industry hits.

Kapoor’s death comes one-day following the passing away of Irrfan Khan.

Kapoor knew he has cancer in 2018 and came back to India last September following treatment in New York that lasted for a whole year.

He was transported to the hospital on Wednesday when he had of breathing troubles, his sibling Randhir Kapoor disclosed to the Press Trust of India.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kapoor from his kindred Bollywood entertainers and government officials.

Amitabh Bachchan was a co-star in many hit films with Kapoor posted a tweet: “He’s GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi also posted a tweet about Kapoor’s death: “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed.”

Kapoor’s last tweet was intrigued by people not to assault clinical staff at the forefronts of the battle against the coronavirus stating, “we have to win this war together”.

