Rise of the ‘glampervan’ | Financial Times

Perhaps it was reckless to start a trip of southern England on a rain-soaked weekend in a habitable truck with a greatly pregnant spouse and an excitable two-year-old. Perhaps Jess and I felt we had not invested adequate time in close confinement this year. It was no coincidence that, on the first day of our journey, Jake started to parrot an approximation of an expression I would utter more than as soon as behind the wheel: “Fox ache!”

It didn’t assist, tension smart, that I was driving a 3.5-tonne, 7.4-metre long high-end motorhome worth ₤ 100,000. It was fresh out of the paintshop, too– a stylish grey– with just 80 miles on the clock. I was obtaining it from GlamperRV, a Buckinghamshire purveyor of chic motorhomes with a groaning waiting list.

I started my journey as a motorhome sceptic. It’s not that I’m not outdoorsy– it’s that I am. If I’m going to sleep with less than a capacity in between me and the stars, I’ll take a camping tent or a mountain hut over a huge rattly refrigerator. But I was hearing of rising need this summer season for nights on wheels and under canvas. Moreover, there were appealing indications of an upmarket shift in Britain’s caravanning custom.

As holidaymakers emerged, blinking and restive, after the rigours of complete lockdown, foreign travel appeared inexpedient at finest. Yet requirement …