Rise in Covid-19 cases will weigh on demand for oil, warns IEA

The International Energy Agency has actually modified down its projections for oil intake this year and next as a healing in international demand slows.

The Paris- based firm stated international oil demand would balance 91.9 m barrels a day in 2020, down 8.1 m b/d year on year and 140,000 b/d lower than last month’s projection. The IEA’s 2021 demand projection was decreased by 240,000 b/d to 97.1 m b/d, a level still about 3m b/d listed below the pre-crisis peak.

In its month-to-month report the IEA stated it was“the first downgrade in several months, reflecting the stalling of mobility as the number of Covid-19 cases remains high and weakness in the aviation sector”

.

“Recent mobility data suggest the recovery has plateaued in many regions, although Europe, for now, remains on an upward trend. For road transport fuels, demand in the first half of 2020 was slightly stronger than anticipated, but for the second half we remain cautious and the upsurge in Covid-19 cases has seen us downgrade our estimates, mainly for gasoline,” it stated.

Global oil supply is anticipated to be approximately stable in August in spite of Saudi Arabia leading Opec in beginning to include back some production, as other members of the cartel compensate for being slower to decrease production earlier in the year.

The IEA stated the drop in production in the United States …