Ripple’s Garlinghouse forecasts further loss of U.S. dollar value By Cointelegraph

Ripple’s Garlinghouse forecasts further loss of U.S. dollar value



After what has actually been an insane year in practically every sense of the word, companies are left questioning how to continue, Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated.

“The pandemic is throwing so many playbooks out the window,” he presumed in anAug 28 tweet “Yesterday’s action flies in the face of decades of precedent,” he stated, pointing towards anAug 27 short article from the Wall Street Journal on the U.S. Federal Reserve selecting to keep rates of interest low at the possible cost of greater inflation.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph