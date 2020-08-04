Ripple Q2 2020 Report: XRP Sales Increased 19-Fold

Sales of Ripple’s XRP token in Q2 rose after striking a low in the very first quarter, while the company’s On-Demand Liquidity network stays popular.

According to Ripple’s quarterly report launched on August 3, sales of the company’s XRP token were 18.6 times greater in Q2 2020 compared to Q1. The crypto company mentioned XRP sales were $3255 million from April to June this year, up from $1.75 million in the very first quarter. The business has actually been slammed for propping up its balance sheet with XRP sales.

Ripple stated the sales was because of the company focusing on over the counter (OTC) sales over programmatic ones. This is supposedly part of the effort to offer increased XRP liquidity to Ripple Internet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) clients. Ripple Internet had 11 times year-over-year development in ODL deal volume from the middle of 2019 to 2020.

XRP rate gains 40%

Cointelegraph reported today that the rate of the XRP token has actually rallied 40% in the previous 7 days and almost 8.5% in the last 24 hours. Many forecast that the token might even rise to $0.30 if Bitcoin (BTC)– presently at $11,346– stays steady.

The rate increase has actually brought in financiers. At least 30 brand-new XRP whales now hold in between $240,000 and $2.4 million, bringing the variety of accounts holding more than one countless the tokens to 3.7%.

Still dealing with legal concerns

Ripple is presently in the middle of a long-running class-action suit declaring the company deceived financiers with bullish claims about XRP and offered the token as an unregistered security. Cointelegraph just recently reported that the legal group representing the company and CEO Brad Garlinghouse has actually argued any declarations they made overemphasizing the energy of the XRP token can’t be shown incorrect.