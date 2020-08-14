Ripple CEO Fires Back at NYT Reporter, ‘Ripple Has No Plans to Reset Our Strategy’

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reacted to criticism from New York Times innovation reporter Nathaniel Popper after news appeared that Santander Bank is still reluctant to utilize the business’s native token XRP.

Popper took goal at Garlinghouse, citing declarations by the CEO in January 2018 around banks “preparation to usage [the] XRP token in the future.” He went on to state that “people used their savings to invest in XRP based on the forward looking projections that Brad Garlinghouse gave,” including:

“If investors put their money into XRP on the day @BradGarlinghouse talked about the banks planning to use XRP — and held it to today — they would have lost around 90% of their investment.”

“Ripple has no plans to ‘reset’ our strategy.”

In action, Garlinghouse made it clear that he thought “using XRP to solve a $10 trillion problem, like cross-border payments, is working”.

The CEO additional described that On- need Liquidity (ODL, previously xRapid) has represented more than $2 billion in deals considering that launch, mentioning that its volume was up 11 times in the very first half of 2020 when compared to the previous very first half of 2019.

According to Ripple explorer Bloxy, the network has been producing around 900,000 deals a day throughout 2020, with a spike of 3,000,000 deals onJan 7, 2020.

ODL presently supports over 2 lots consumers, Garlinghouse shared, consisting of MoneyGram, Golance, Viamericas, FlashFX and Azimo.

Popper didn’t assist his case when he got Garlinghouse’s twitter deal with inaccurate, a truth that was raised at completion of Garlinghouse’s action:

” P.S. @nathanielpopper, for future recommendation – fast reality check and in keeping with NYT requirements – my Twitter deal with is @bgarlinghouse, not @bradgarlinghouse”

XRP Army supports have actually shown up

True to the popular enthusiasm of the XRP neighborhood, the thread by Ripple’s CEO rapidly got a string of assistance from the neighborhood with numerous users matching him on his thought about action. Youtuber and XRP advocate CryptoEri said, “So glad you spoke out. That was the correct thing to do.”

One user shared a photo of a Bitcoin (BTC) advertisement in today’s Financial Times paper, recommending the timing may not be entirely unassociated: