RIP jeans. We’re all eating our feelings now

Every now and then we find a consumer trend that really tells us something about the state of the world. And lately, that trend is snacks. Snacks that our dentists or nutritionists might shame us about. (But honestly, take a look at the headlines on any given day in 2020 and then tell me not to finish that pint of Super Fudge Chunk.)

We the people are snacking in direct proportion to our collective angst. Take a look:

Oh yeah, also: Gyms remain closed in many places and stretchy leggings are officially business attire. So be kind to yourselves, readers. We’re all in this together. SPLIT TAKE Like so many ’90s trends, stock splits are cool again . Tesla just announced a so-called 5-for-1 stock split, following a similar move by Apple. Let’s unpack that for a moment. What’s a stock split? Pretty much like it sounds: A split divides up shares into smaller increments. If you owned 10 shares of Tesla before, you’ll soon own 50, but the price per share goes down, and the overall value stays the same. Why split? As Wall Street enthusiasm pushes shares higher, they become less attainable for everyday investors. Think of the hordes of Robinhood users who are often new to investing and tend to load up on cheaper securities. Just look at Tesla and Apple. Tesla’s stock is on a roll this year. Shares have risen more than 200% since January, to about $1,500. Apple is up more than 45% this year, to about $450 a share. Not exactly cheap. Amazon AMZN and other big tech…

