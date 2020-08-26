Rioters Take Over Denver – Break Into Family-Owned Sandwich Shop

Ever since the death of George Floyd back in May, violent riots have been spreading across the United States like wildfire. They have been particularly bad in Democrat-run cities, where rioters are essentially given free reign to wreak as much havoc as they want.

Riots Break Out In Denver

On Saturday night, the riots became out of control in the Democrat-run city of Denver, Colorado, according to 9News. There, rioters threw a motorcycle cop, set a tree on fire (so much for being environmentally sensitive), and set fires in the streets. They also shot fireworks at police, threw rocks at a sheriff’s vehicle, burned an American flag, painted anti-police graffiti, and caused enough trouble that nine protesters were arrested.

Dressed in black and armed with helmets and shields, the rioters smashed windows and broke into a downtown Quiznos, which has been owned by a local family for more than a decade.

People are breaking every window they see. Someone came out of Quiznos with a drink in hand and said, “I needed a coke” #9News pic.twitter.com/q5r6niZq0O — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

“The owners of the Quiznos arrived to clean up,” one reporter tweeted. “The restaurant is owned by a family. The whole family is out here cleaning up the damage now. They’ve owned it…