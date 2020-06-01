Rioters Set Homeless Man’s Bed on Fire and You Hear the Anguish

This is heartbreaking and so onerous to observe … however rioters in Austin destroyed the small consolation of a homeless man by setting his mattress ablaze, and you hear his anger and torment.
It occurred over the weekend … you see a rioter toss the mattress onto a bonfire on the sidewalk, and the homeless man cries out, “I live here!”
He says, “I live here. What the f*** are you doing?” He’s not yelling at the perpetrator … that individual fled as quickly as he did the harm. The homeless man was chatting with the digital camera … as if pleading for assist from anybody who would pay attention.