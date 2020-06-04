Rioters In Virtual Control Of New York City

Since President Trump’s admonition to governors and mayors to get tough on rioters, the country as a whole was quieter Tuesday night than in several previous nights. One exception though was New York City looking like a scene out of John Carpenter’s “Escape from New York” (you expect Adrienne Barbeau to show up at any moment) which appeared as a city controlled by the forces of the night. Police are outnumbered and sometimes outgunned. Anarchist terrorists pillage and roam at will, with very little chance of being arrested for looting, destruction, or vandalism of private property.

It has become so out of hand that President Trump, addressing the riots, tweeted New York City “was ripped to pieces.” His own property, Trump Tower, was targeted by rioters. But strong security deterred any damage.

“I’ve got to be honest. I can’t take it. It’s so, so bad,” said Pat Brosnan, a former NYPD detective, speaking with media. “Each day, our officers leave their own families and homes to protect yours, while being shot at, having Molotov cocktails thrown into their vehicles and getting intentionally struck by cars,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday. “They put their very lives on the line to fulfill the oath they took to ensure public safety.”

NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said, “Roving gangs running up and down the street, under the guise of protests — when it’s 12 o’clock at night, it’s not a protest, it’s a riot — it’s looting. The mayor has to say now, ‘It stops today.’” But the mayor won’t do that. He attributes the riots to “400 years of slavery and racism” and refuses to call out the National Guard or federal troops to restore order to the terrorist-occupied streets of New York City. Meanwhile, official news agencies out of Iran, Russia, and China are literally laughing at the situation in the rotten Big Apple.

Marxist Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio will not take any concrete action, as thousands of rioters disregarded the mayor’s empty threats and essentially banned cars south of 96th Street during curfew hours. That’s right, the rioters are now the traffic cops.

Video appeared online that showed a Zara apparel store being looted in lower Manhattan. Also in the shopping district, five men used bats and crowbars to break into Nordstrom Rack on 31st Street and 6th Avenue. Give them credit for taste in attempted looting. They were scared off before stealing anything.

After some people broke into a Zara on Broadway lots of police arrived, by car, bike, on foot. pic.twitter.com/B2UWZ5hLfR — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020

At 9 p.m., hundreds of street thieves looted a Verizon store at Fulton Street and Broadway, near city hall, the Daily News reported. The mob moved down Canal Street and returned to Broadway, smashing windows and painting graffiti along the way. The graffiti was generally of a low grammatical standard.

Reacting to the chaos, New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo is in a running feud with Mayor de Blasio. So much so that Cuomo has threatened to “displace” de Blasio over the ongoing mayhem in the city. “The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that. You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America. Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.” Hitting the NYPD, who is doing the best job they can in a situation that has spiraled out of control, was a low blow even for the liberal governor.

As of Wednesday morning, no troops of any sort have been called in to restore order and the situation continues to deteriorate.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 4, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

