Thousands of individuals dressed in black with white grieving flowers collected on the streets of Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district on Monday to mark the anniversary of an attack by riot police on travelers at Prince Edward MTR station at the height of in 2015’s demonstration motion.

Police fired pepper balls and kettled the crowd of protesters, a few of whom had actually forecasted the words “[Police] beat people to death on Aug. 31” on the side of the regional police headquarters, according to images of the scene published to Twitter by reporter Ryan Ho Kilpatrick.

“Pepper balls fired down Prince Edward Rd W after a medic is arrested and crowds yell,” he tweeted, including that riot police charged at the crowd quickly later on.

Protesters left flowers outside Prince Edward MTR, to honor several individuals whom lots of thought passed away when riot police assaulted unarmed train travelers on a train and on the train platforms.

Police eliminated the flowers, then raised a purple flag caution that the event might be in breach of a sweeping nationwide security law that prohibits any criticism of the Hong Kong or Chinese authorities, federal government broadcaster RTHK reported.

While lots of left the scene at that point, others stayed, with shouts of “Independence for Hong Kong!” heard at the scene, the report stated.

Some protesters called …