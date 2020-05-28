Riot police deployed in Hong Kong after heated debate on anthem bill

“Actually, we have wanted to use any method to stop this national anthem law getting passed by this legislature, which is basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, because the law is just another way of putting pressure on Hong Kong people,” Mr Chu stated.

After the assembly restarted, a second pro-democracy lawmaker, Ray Chan, began yelling as Mr Leung defined his determination to take away Mr Chu, and the legislative president suspended the assembly once more and ordered Mr Chan ejected, too.

Other pro-democracy lawmakers surrounded Mr Chan, who then hid below a desk, as safety officers tried to take away him. He finally was carried out the officers.

Police fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests on Wednesday as hundreds of individuals took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and nationwide safety laws proposed by China that has raised worldwide alarm over freedoms in the town.

Late into the night, protesters had been nonetheless cramming sidewalks, chanting for full democracy and for Hong Kong to hunt independence from China, saying that is now “the only way out”.

Beijing unveiled plans final week for nationwide safety laws for Hong Kong that goals to sort out secession, subversion and terrorist actions.

It might see Chinese intelligence companies arrange bases in the town that was presupposed to have a excessive diploma of autonomy below the phrases of its 1997 handover to China by former colonial energy Britain.

Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed authorities in Hong Kong say there is no such thing as a menace to the town’s excessive diploma of autonomy and the brand new safety legislation can be tightly targeted.