Riot police break up huge illegal DJ party attended by ‘many hundreds’ during lockdown 

Riot police broke up a huge illegal DJ party attended by ‘many lots of’ of revellers in East London.

People gathered in Clapton regardless of lockdown measures banning mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media photos posted on Snapchat present crowds partying as a DJ performs within the highway.

Hackney Police deployed a helicopter to the scene to break up the half at midnight final night time.

Officers confirmed there was a huge party unfolding of their borough in a social media put up.

The drive tweeted: ‘There is a big scale unlicensed music occasion in a residential road in E5 involving many lots of of revellers. @NPASSouthEast are offering aerial assist to officers on the bottom.’

Snapchat movies confirmed police and vehicles on the scene as night time falls on the mass gathering.

Clips and photos on Twitter additionally confirmed massive teams on Hackney Marches earlier on within the day.

In a video posted on Twitter, one man may be heard saying: ‘Check this out, there is a party occurring within the park. There’s like a DJ down this facet.’

Elsewhere, folks have been seen at magnificence spots throughout England having fun with the nice and cozy climate.

It included teams on Clapham Common in south London as others have been noticed on Bournemouth seaside.