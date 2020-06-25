Riot is selling new League of Legends skins to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Some of League of Legends’ most popular character types are getting the medical-themed remodeling. Today, programmer Riot uncovered a new line of cosmetics for the technique game, product sales of that is donated to pandemic-related charitable organization efforts. The new selection includes skins for 3 characters — Akali, Shen, and Kennen — in addition to various device, emotes, along with other cosmetic improvements. Each product will be available individually, but there’s also a package available that is included with an exclusive image.

Riot says that this items as well available through July 23rd and this 100 per cent of typically the proceeds from product sales will go immediately to typically the developer’s charity arm, typically the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. “Your donations will directly support pandemic relief by giving doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers the resources they need to act quickly and protect those most vulnerable,” Riot mentioned in a declaration. “Money raised will also provide critical financial aid to families and individuals who’ve been negatively impacted by the virus.”

The developer earlier held the 48-hour charitable organization League of Legends flow to support COVID-19 attempts, and it claims, to day, it has contributed $4.a few million to the cause.