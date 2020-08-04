Riot Games addresses burnout and crunch by giving employees a week off

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, will be giving employees the week of August 10th off to “disconnect, recharge, and reboot,” the studio announced in a blog post published Tuesday.
Riot has recently expanded beyond its global smash hit League of Legends, including releasing auto battler Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone-like card game Legends of Runeterra (which are both set in the League of Legends universe), and Valorant, a brand-new tactical shooter that takes cues from Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch. But in an industry known for overwork and enforced overtime, referred to as “crunch,” to ship and maintain games, Riot is giving employees a break to help with their health.
“As game developers, we’re all hyper aware of the effects of crunch and project-based deadlines,” Riot said in its blog. “We owe it to ourselves and to you to prioritize our health as a team (well, many teams) so we can bring you new experiences long into the future.” Riot also said it would be “shifting some patches and release timelines a bit” to accommodate the break and that “a few teams are also staggering their time off to make sure everything is running smoothly.”
Other…