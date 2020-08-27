Riot Blockchain buys 5,100 S19 Pro Antminers, aims for 1.66% of hashrate

Nasdaq- noted Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Riot Blockchain has actually revealed a brand-new purchase of 5,100 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers, that are slated for implementation in February 2021.

The brand-new miners will be acquired for $11.2 million, and comes hot on the heels of a $17.5 million offer for 8,000 S19 Pros that was tattooed with Bitmain on August 24.

Riot anticipates to attain favorable capital throughout late 2020 and reach a functional hash rate of 0.55 EX/s prior to completion of the year. Riot presently represents more than 0.35 EX/s in hash power, or almost 0.3% of the worldwide hash rate.

Riot aims to have actually released more than 20,000 ASICs by June 2021, targeting an overall functional hashrate of 2 exahashes per 2nd (EX/s). Riot presently runs 4,000 Antminer S17 Pros and 2,000 S19 Pros at a center run by Coinmint in Massena, New York.

The 5,100 brand-new miners will boost Riot’s hashing power by approximately 0.55 EX/s. Riot Blockchain is likewise still yet to release 1,000 S19s it acquired previously this year.

If the hash rate were to stay constant at its present level of approximately 120 EX/s, Riot would command 1.66% of the Bitcoin network’s overall hash power at complete implementation. Miners based in the United States presently represent 6% of the worldwide Bitcoin hash rate integrated.

Remo Mancini, Riot Blockchain’s independent chairman, stated:

“We are believers in Bitcoin’s opportunity to be a disruptive force in the traditional finance and currency systems. Riot is making strides in positioning itself to be a part of that future, and this purchase is a hallmark of those efforts.”

Riot Blockchain’s share cost is presently at $3.40 after developing 15-month highs above $4 previously this month.