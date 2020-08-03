Rio Tinto sues Australia’s Monadelphous over fire at iron ore facility By Reuters

©Reuters The Rio Tinto mining business’s logo design is photographed at their yearly basic conference in Sydney



(Reuters) – Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd (AX:-RRB- on Monday stated it has actually started procedures versus a system of engineering professional Monadelphous Group (AX:-RRB- over a fire that happened in 2015 at its iron ore processing facility at Western Australia.

A Rio representative verified the match after Monadelphous stated in a declaration that it would object to a writ gotten fromRio Monadelphous stated it was individually notified by Rio that the claim is for A$493 million ($351 million), mainly including losses due to failure to procedure iron ore throughout the duration of repair at thefacility

“As the matter is now before the court, Rio Tinto is unable to provide any additional comment,” Rio’s representative stated.

Perth- based Monadelphous stated its system Monadelphous Engineering Associates (MEA) had actually been carrying out upkeep shutdown services prior to the fire beginning. Monadelphous stated Rio has actually declared that MEA breached regards to an agreement with Rio and triggered the fire.

“The contract between Rio Tinto and MEA … contains exclusions and limitations of liability which will be relied upon by MEA in defence of the claim,” Monadelphous stated in a.