Rio Tinto cuts CEO, executives’ bonuses after caves blast review

Rio Tinto stated on Monday it will cut the short-term bonuses of its president Jean- Sébastien Jacques and 2 other senior executives following a review of the business’s damage of 2 ancient caves in Australia.

The world’s most significant iron ore miner stopped short of shooting any of its management for the legal damage of 2 traditionally substantial spiritual caves in Western Australia state in May– versus the desires of Aboriginal Traditional Owners– which sat on top of a high grade ore body it prepared to mine.

The damage stimulated public outrage and an Australian federal government query that senior Rio management dealt with previously this month and which likewise stimulated calls from some financiers for much better senior responsibility.

“The review found no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rockshelters. It was the result of a series of decisions, actions and omissions over an extended period of time,” the business stated.

Rio stated it would lower the short-term bonuses of Jacques, Chief Executive of Iron Ore Chris Salisbury and Group Executive, Corporate Relations, Simone Niven in 2020 by about $3.7 million in overall.

Jacques’ 2016 long-lasting reward strategy award, due in the very first half of next year, would likewise be minimized by about 1 million pounds ($ 1.3 million). He was paid 5.8 million pounds in 2015.

Rio likewise flagged that it was examining the organizational structure of its heritage and …