Rio Tinto CEO faces calls to resign after ancient cave demolition

Rio Tinto’s president is dealing with calls to resign after confessing he did not understand the cultural significance of a 46,000- year-old Aboriginal website previous to the mining group blowing it up.

Australian MPs on Friday grilled Jean- Sébastien Jacques and other senior executives over a choice to damage the Aboriginal rock shelters to gain access to iron ore deposits worth $135 m. The legislators criticised their failure to identify the cultural significance of the Juukan Gorge website and its failure to instantly address several concerns at the questions.

The Anglo-Australian miner informed the parliamentary committee its senior executives, consisting of Mr Jacques, had not check out a 2018 historical report the business had actually commissioned. The research study discovered the website was of the“highest archaeological significance in Australia”

The debate has actually put Rio under installing pressure from financiers, with the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, an investor advocacy group, ending up being the most recent to contact Mr Jacques to resign.

“Apparently Mr Jacques, as group chief executive, has transcended beyond accountability. The committee was having none of it, and nor should Rio Tinto’s investors,” stated James Fitzgerald, Accr method leader.

Australian Super, the nation’s greatest pension fund …