Rio Tinto bosses lose bonuses over Aboriginal cave destruction



Juukan Gorge cave website: Top – prior to mining (2 June 2013); Bottom: right before destruction (15 May 2020).





Mining giant Rio Tinto has actually cut the bonuses of 3 executives over the destruction of 2 ancient collapseAustralia

In May, the world’s most significant iron ore miner damaged the spiritual Aboriginal websites in Pilbara, Western Australia.

The business proceeded with the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters in spite of the opposition of Aboriginal standard owners.

They were amongst the earliest historical websites in Australia.

The caverns revealed proof of constant human habitation going back 46,000 years.

Rio Tinto’s president Jean-Sebastien Jacques will lose an overall of ₤ 2.7 m. Chris Salisbury, president of iron ore, and Simone Niven, group executive of business relations, will now not get payments of majority a million pounds each.

The business stated it would supply more information on the benefit cuts in its 2020 compensation report.