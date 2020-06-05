Rio Tinto blames ‘misunderstanding’ for destruction of 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site | Business

The head of Rio Tinto’s iron ore division stated he has “taken accountability” for the destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site however refused to offer a direct reply when requested if the corporate knew conventional homeowners didn’t need the rock shelter destroyed, saying: “clearly, there was a misunderstanding”.

In an interview on Radio National on Friday, the chief government of Rio Tinto iron ore, Chris Salisbury, stated it it had “taken accountability” for the destruction of the site, which was one of two destroyed in a blast to develop the Brockman Four iron ore mine final month.

The two websites have been positioned in Juukan Gorge within the Hamersley Ranges, about 300km inland from Karratha in Western Australia’s iron ore wealthy Pilbara area.

Traditional homeowners the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura folks solely discovered of the deliberate detonation on 15 May, 9 days earlier than it passed off. They stated the loss was “soul destroying”.

Salisbury stated the corporate “regrettably … thought we had a shared understanding with the PKKP about the future of the sites” and would conduct a evaluate to be taught “how did this go wrong from our point of view”.

He additionally refused to supply a direct reply when requested if an announcement launched by the corporate final week, which steered the PKKP had solely “recently expressed concerns” concerning the site, was incorrect. It launched one other assertion apologising “for the distress we caused” however not the destruction, on Sunday.

“We can’t keep looking backwards,” Salisbury advised interviewer Hamish Macdonald. “We want to repair our relationship with traditional owners.”

That evaluate, which is being carried out with oversight from the Rio Tinto board, is not going to be launched publicly however will kind the premise of a submission to the West Australian authorities on the proposed reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972.

Rio Tinto acquired ministerial consent below part 18 of that laws to destroy two rock shelters in Juukan Gorge. Consent was granted by the then minister for Aboriginal affairs in Western Australia in 2013, one 12 months earlier than an archeological survey, authorised by Rio, discovered the site was of excessive archeological significance and confirmed indicators of human occupation courting again 46,000 years, together with all through the final ice age. It’s the one identified site in inland Western Australia to point out that continued occupation.

The 2014 survey was a salvage mission that gathered greater than 7,000 artefacts, together with a plaited belt constituted of human hair that DNA testing revealed belonged to the direct ancestors of PKKP alive right this moment, and instruments and grinding stones which confirmed these instruments had been in use far sooner than archeologists beforehand believed. The artefacts stay in Rio Tinto’s possession.

Salisbury initially stated he didn’t know their precise location, saying “I don’t think that’s important”, then stated they have been held on site at Brockman 4.

Salisbury stated Rio Tinto had been working “very, very closely” with the PKKP since 2003 and he had “taken accountability that there clearly was a misunderstanding about the future of the Juukan Gorge”. He stated the corporate would “overhaul” its heritage course of and take a “leadership position” on the reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act, which has been below approach since 2018.

“The findings of the review as they are relevant to WA legislation, then we will advocate on their behalf to ensure this does not happen again, certainly not at one of our sites, but also more importantly to raise the bar for industry,” he stated.

The Australian Greens have referred to as for Salisbury to be sacked.

Rio Tinto has already made a submission to the present evaluate of the laws. In a 2019 submission to a consultation paper, it stated it supported the repeal however that reform shouldn’t “introduce uncertainties or disruption to the implementation of existing agreements”.

It stated that if conventional homeowners are granted the correct to attraction choices to destroy heritage there ought to be clear, fastened timelines “rather than broad appeal rights that may be used to prolong approvals or appeals at a critical point for a project”.

Burchell Hayes, a conventional proprietor and director of the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation, advised the ABC that data supplied by Rio Tinto in conferences with conventional homeowners, together with about developments that might have a direct influence on heritage websites, was “sometimes … at a level that a lot of our people cannot understand”.

Lawyers for the PKKP wrote to the federal Indigenous affairs minister, Ken Wyatt, with an eleventh hour plea to avoid wasting the site and have been suggested to contact the atmosphere minister, Susan Lees, to request she intervene on heritage grounds. The federal powers to cease the destruction of Aboriginal heritage are not often used.

Hayes stated that Lees’s workplace was but to return a name from PKKP legal professionals.

“It is [disappointing] because now it’s far too late, it’s already happened,” he stated.

Hayes stated the destruction of the 2 websites was so distressing that he was not ready to inform one of the PKKP elders, who lives close to him in Onslow on the Pilbara coast, concerning the loss.

“I don’t have the strength to go and tell her what’s happened … because she’s very elderly it’s not a conversation I want to go and have with her,” he stated. “That’s her father’s country. We named that gorge after her father, my grandfather.”